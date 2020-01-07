On January 7, 2020 at approximately 9:30 AM Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones along with Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson, CSO Supervisor Dewey Grubb and Deputy Derick Carr arrested Jonathan Freeman, 39 of Main Street. The arrest occurred when Chief Deputy Jones received a complaint of a suspicious male subject at a business on North Highway 421. Upon arrival, Chief Deputy Jones located the male subject asleep in the back seat of an unoccupied automobile. Chief Deputy Jones conducted an investigation at which time determined the subject was under the influence, during the search of the subject a firearm was located on the person of the male subject. It was noted that the subject was also a convicted felon. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Jonathan Freeman, 39 was charged with:
• Public Intoxication of Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
• Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon
