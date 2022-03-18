Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on March 18, 2022 at approximately 12:15 AM Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Steven Hopkins, 32 of Lavidia Drive. The arrest occurred on South Highway 421 when Deputy Brumley conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for infractions. It was noted that the vehicle had expired registration along with the driver having expired operator license. It was noted that 9mm bullets was located on the subject’s person and a handgun was located under the seat of the vehicle. Through investigation it was determined that the subject was a convicted felon and wasn’t allowed to be in possession of a handgun. The subject was placed under arrest without incident.
Steven Hopkins, 32 was charged with:
• No Registration Receipt
• No Registration Plates
• Operating Vehicle with expired Operators License
• Failure to Produce Insurance Card
• Possession of a Handgun by Convicted Felon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.