Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on January 15th, 2023 at approximately 12:37 AM Clay County K9 Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Robert T. Wooton of Manchester. The arrest occurred on Muddy Gap Rd. Deputy Brumley came into contact with subject during a traffic stop. Through investigation Deputy Brumley was able to determine that the subject was under the influence of intoxicants. Further investigation and search of the vehicle Deputy Brumley located a handgun. Once at the Detention Center Brumley located suspected methamphetamine in the subject's clothing. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center. Also assisting at the scene was Manchester Police Officers, John Root, Officer Brayden Gibbs, and Officer Kendric Smith.
Robert, T Wooton of Manchester was charges with.
. Public Intoxication- Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
. Possession Of Handgun By Convicted Felon
. Possession Of Controlled Substance- 1st Degree
. Promoting Contraband - 1st Degree
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.