Cora Latin Webb, age 70, of Nancy, KY, and formerly of Booneville, KY, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Hospice of Lake Cumberland Jean Waddle Care Center.
Cora was born on February 23, 1950 in Manchester, KY, to the late Sam Beard and Mary Brewer Beard. She worked in Home Health and the Athens (GA) Banner Herald Daily News. She was a Medical Specialist in the United States Army and achieved the Marksman Qualification Badge (Rifle M-16) and the Army Service Ribbon. Cora enjoyed reading her Bible, going to church, visiting friends and going on vacations with her family.
She is survived by two daughters, Samantha (and Brett) Propst of Centerville, GA and April Olsen of Fayetteville, NC; six grandchildren, James Propst, Samuel Olsen, Gregory Propst, Kareasa Propst, Addison Propst and Brittney Propst; three brothers, Rufus (and Rosie) Beard of Nancy; Claude "Joe" Beard of Nancy and Conley Beard of Indiana; and one sister, Lillie (and Henry) Caudill of Lee County, KY.
Along with her parents, Sam and Mary Beard, she was preceded in death by a brother, Hobert Beard and a sister, Jeanette Beard.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 12:00pm until 1:00pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home. Her funeral service will follow on Wednesday at 1:00pm at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Chaplain Greg Ryan officiating. Burial will be at Mill Springs National Cemetery. Military Honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post #38 Honor Guard.
The family requests expressions of sympathy be made to Hospice of Lake Cumberland and you may mail donations to Lake Cumberland Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1441, Somerset, KY 42502.
You are welcome to view the obituary and send condolences to the family at our website: www.LakeCumberlandFuneralService.com.
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Cora Webb.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.