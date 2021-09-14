Mr. Corbett Lee Caldwell departed this life on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at the AdventHealth of Manchester. He was born on Monday, July 10. 1950 in Hyden, Kentucky to Dempsey Brown and Dorothy Caldwell Gibson. He was a coal miner.
He leaves to mourn is passing his wife of over 49 years: Linda Napier Caldwell, his sons: Rodney Corbett Caldwell and wife Chrissy Coots and Brandon Lee Caldwell as well as his grandchildren: Aiden Corbett Caldwell and Emma Caldwell. Also surviving are his siblings: Jeff Gibson, J. C. Gibson, Kathy Petrey, Diane Sunday, Kimberly Woods and Stella Howard.
He is preceded in death by his mother: Dorothy Gibson, his mommie; Molly Caldwell and his brothers and sisters: Freddy Couch, Nettie Brock, Letcher Caldwell, Kathleen Gibson, Frances Sparks and Amanda Sexton.
The family has requested that all visitors wear masks.
Funeral Services for Mr. Corbett Lee Caldwell will be conducted on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Robert Boyd Napier and Rev. Jerry McKinley Holland will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Mosley Cemetery in the Red Bird Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Monday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
