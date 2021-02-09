CORBIN, Ky. – Clay County needed momentum after a win over Red Bird, and just couldn’t find it. Losing 64-49 in Corbin to the Lady Redhounds, Clay fell to 3-5 on the season while Corbin jumped to 8-5. Clay County was led by Taylor Asher’s 13 points, as well as Madison Curry (11pts), Jaylen Combs (11pts) and Courtney Jones (8pts).
Clay fell behind 22-13 in the 2nd quarter to the Lady Redhounds and Corbin simply put the game away from there. Led by Shelby Stewart (16pts), the Hounds lead grew to 33-23 at the half. Corbin didn’t slow down, as both teams scored 10 apiece in the 3rd quarter, 43-33, and the Lady Hounds closed things out 64-49 in the fourth.
Madison Jones, Mackenzie Sizemore, and Hailey Napier each added two points in the loss for the Lady Tigers.
Taylor Asher – 13 points; Jaylen Combs – 11 points; Madison Curry – 11 points; Courtney Jones – 8 points; Madison Jones – 2 points; Hailey Napier – 2 points; Mackenzie Sizemore – 2 points.
