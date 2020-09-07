Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Tommy Houston along with Deputy Landry Collett ,Deputy James Fox, Deputy Justin Taylor and Shift Sgt. John Inman arrested Robert Wayne Moore age 50 of Timothy Ln., Corbin early Saturday morning September 5, 2020 at approximately 5:05 AM. The arrest occurred at a business off West Cumberland Gap Pkwy. approximately 10 miles South of London after deputies developed information on possible drug activity there involving a white GMC pickup truck. Deputies located the suspect vehicle beside a business and located the owner of the vehicle.
During the investigation deputies located a large amount of methamphetamine, and suspected Xanax. Robert Wayne Moore was charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – third offense. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photo of accused attached is courtesy of Laurel County correctional center.
