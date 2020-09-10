Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Justin Taylor arrested Corey Jacob Sanders age 21 of Oak Hill Dr., Corbin early Wednesday morning September 9, 2020 at approximately 12:55 AM. The arrest occurred in a business parking lot off West Cumberland Gap Pkwy. approximately 10 miles South of London while deputies were investigating a suspicious vehicle there. Deputies observed a male subject in the driver seat attempting to swallow an object that was retrieved by deputies and determined to be a plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine. Corey Sanders was charged with tampering with physical evidence; possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photo of accused attached is courtesy of the Laurel County correctional center. Assisting on the investigation and arrest were Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Landry Collett and Shift Sgt. John Inman. Laurel County Sheriff John Root stated that drug arrests will be continuing.

