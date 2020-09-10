Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Justin Taylor arrested Corey Jacob Sanders age 21 of Oak Hill Dr., Corbin early Wednesday morning September 9, 2020 at approximately 12:55 AM. The arrest occurred in a business parking lot off West Cumberland Gap Pkwy. approximately 10 miles South of London while deputies were investigating a suspicious vehicle there. Deputies observed a male subject in the driver seat attempting to swallow an object that was retrieved by deputies and determined to be a plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine. Corey Sanders was charged with tampering with physical evidence; possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photo of accused attached is courtesy of the Laurel County correctional center. Assisting on the investigation and arrest were Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Landry Collett and Shift Sgt. John Inman. Laurel County Sheriff John Root stated that drug arrests will be continuing.
Tags
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Attention: Jackson County Public Library Staff Tests Positive for Covid 19
- Covid-19 numbers looking a bit better
- Covid-19 numbers looking a bit better
- Covid-19 Contact Tracing
- Breathitt County Covid-19 numbers continue to spike
- Breathitt County Covid-19 numbers continue to spike
- (Wo)Man on the Street
- (Wo)Man on the Street
- Breathitt’s Covid-19 Cases Surging! Why?
- Breathitt’s Covid-19 Cases Surging! Why?
50 Greatest Sports Figures
Latest News
- Tiipton indicted on two counts of murder
- Corbin man charged with drugs
- Large amount of money, drugs seized in arrests
- One charged in motel drug trafficking
- Hubbard tries to flee crash scene
- Reds Prez says team needs to run table
- Trump lists Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron as potential U.S. Supreme Court nominee
- Former Clay man says he wants 'suicide by cop'
Most Popular
Articles
- Wagers charged with murder
- Wendy's reports employee positive with COVID
- Johnny Lynn Curry obituary
- Two die in motorcycle accidents on Ky. 11
- Daronda Vicky Mills obituary
- UPDATE: Police say Carpenter killed woman in Lexington
- Domestic dispute leads to murder
- Derek Lee Kirby obituary
- Corbin man caught with large amount of meth
- Wilma Jean Davidson obituary
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.