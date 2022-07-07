Cordie Sue Collins, 63, of Beverly, KY, passed away Tuesday, July 5th, at her home.
Cordie was born in Flat Creek, KY on April 10, 1959, a daughter of the late Juanita and Claude Wagers.
Cordie is survived by her husband, Omor Collins of Beverly; and her children: Alan Collins of Big Creek, Tara Collins, of Big Creek, and Margo Collins of Albany, KY.
She is also survived by her sisters: Carlon Vargo of Stinnett, KY, and Lora B. Hubbard of Otter Creek; her brother-in-law, Russell Collins; and her grandchildren: Jaxon Collins and Draven Collins..
In addition to her parents, Cordie was preceded in death by her daughter, Jamie Wagers; and her brothers and sister: Claude Wayne Wagers, Lester Wagers, and Cathy Wagers.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, July 8th at the Flat Creek Church of the Brethren in Big Creek, KY, with Dwayne Yost officiating. Burial will follow at the Walker Cemetery on Martins Creek.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Friday, July 8th at the Flat Creek Church of the Brethren.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.