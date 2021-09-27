Corena Jones, 75, of Manchester, KY, passed away Sunday, September 26th, at the Advent Health Manchester Hospital. 

Corena was born in Manchester, KY on May 2, 1946, a daughter of the late Ed and Lola Lawson Sizemore. 

She is preceded in death by her husband, William Douglas Jones. 

Corena is survived by her two daughters: Liza Jones and Gladys Asher, both of Manchester; and her son, Ed Jones of Georgia. 

She is also survived by two sisters: Delia Goins and Ollie Gray and husband Bob, both of Manchester; by three brothers: Lyle Sizemore and wife Elaine of Manchester, Farris Sizemore and wife Barbara of London, and Allen Sizemore and wife Bernice of Manchester; and by 7 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. 

In addition to her husband and parents, Corena was preceded in death by her son, Joe Jones; her sister, Dorothy Goins; and by an infant brother and sister. 

Services will be held at 4:30 PM on Tuesday, September 28th at Britton Funeral Home, with George Roberts officiating. Burial will follow at the Baker Cemetery on Island Creek. 

Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM on Tuesday, September 28th at Britton Funeral Home.

