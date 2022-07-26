Corene Bowling Wolfe was born on Friday, January 30th 1931. She passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 91 years old.
Corene married the love of her life, John, on September 9th 1950 and they spent the next 67 years building a life together. Corene was retired from the Clay County Board of Education and was a member of Pleasant Run Baptist Church. She was an exceptional lady who enjoyed taking care of her family.
Corene was preceded in death by her husband, John Wolfe; her parents Toleman and Jessie Mae Bowling; her stepfather Henry Monroe Garrison; one grandson Matthew Wolfe; one brother Robert Bowling; and four sisters, Lorene Sizemore, Martha Pearl Ealy, Jeanette Moore, and Lois Jean Lee.
Corene is survived by her sons, Tommy (Shannon), Bobby (Pat), and Jimmy. One special bonus son: Donnie Fields. Also surviving are one sister: Mary Saylor and 3 brothers Doug Garrison, Monroe Garrison, and Randall Garrison.
Grandchildren: John Wolfe (Amanda), Amanda Collins (Lloyd), Carrie Baker, Kevin Wolfe (Chelsie), Tyler Wolfe (Molly), Shelby Marcum (Steve), Logan Wolfe (Alesha) and Jarrett Wolfe. She is also survived by 17 great grandchildren.
Funeral services for Corene Wolfe will be held Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Scottie Sumner will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Reid Cemetery in the Greenbriar Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Thursday, July 28 after 12 PM until funeral time at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
