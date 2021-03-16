Clay County Coroner Jarrod Becknell says it could be months before the human remains found on Little Creek may be identified.
Becknell told The Enterprise, he had been in contact with the state medical examiner Tuesday morning and the remains had been sent for further review.
“I was told they had been sent to a forensic anthropologist and we may not have anything definitive for a few months,” the coroner said.
It was reported people hunting for mushrooms found a human skull on government property just off Little Creek Road approximately 22 miles from Manchester.
At this time police have released limited information regarding the find, but it was believed the recent flood made the discovery of the skull possible.
A search was conducted of the area and remains were gathered. They were sent to Louisville to the state medical examiner’s office for identification.
Since 2016, four people in Clay County have been reported missing and never found. Due to proximity of the location, the remains may belong to the first person reported missing in Clay County over the last five years.
In the spring of 2016, Angela Smith, 30, a resident of Little Creek, was last seen on Easter at her home. Smith’s home was in the vicinity of the location where the remains were found.
A few months later Cecil Burkhart, 30, was reported missing from the Teges Creek area at Oneida.
Four years later on October 22, 2020, David Campbell, 49, of Big Creek, was last seen walking on the roadway near his home. Two days later, 21-year-old Makayla Collett, was reported missing from the Middle Fork area of Leslie County on Ky. 66 at Red Bird.
On December 15, 2020, Robert “Bob” Estep, 69, left his home to go deer hunting off Ky. 149 at Hector and was never heard from again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.