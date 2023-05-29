A special meeting has been called by the Clay County Republican Party for the purpose of nominating a Republican candidate to fill the unexpired term for the office of the Clay County Coroner which recently became vacated.
The meeting is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, May 31st, 2023, at 6 p.m. in the Clay Circuit Courtroom on the third floor of the Clay County Courthouse.
Republican officer,’s are entitled to vote on the nomination of the Republican candidate.
Any person interested in becoming the Republican nominee will have to be nominated in the meeting by at least one member who is a Captain, Co-Captain or Youth Captain of any precinct or any member of the Executive Committee.
All persons so nominated will then be given three (3) minutes to state their case as to why they should be the Republican nominee.
A vote will then be held by all Republican committee members who are present.
The winner must be elected by a majority vote of those present. It is strongly recommended that all precinct officers attend if possible.
