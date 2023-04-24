Clay County Coroner Jarrod Becknell has announced his resignation from the position effective immediately.
Becknell, starting his second term in the position, says his resignation is due to health issues.
“Due to my recent health, my wife and children have moved closer to family for help with childcare,” he said. “Due to this, I am resigning as coroner and moving to be with them.”
You can read more about his resignation and when a new coroner will be named in this week's edition of The Enterprise.
