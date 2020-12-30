UPIKE men’s golf is proud to announce the signing of Clay County standout CJ Corum for the 2021-22 season. A former Region 9 Player of the Year, Corum is among the most elite recruits to sign to the UPIKE program.
Corum is a four-year varsity competitor in the Kentucky high school circuit, collecting an All-Region selection in each season with Clay County High School. The newest addition to coach Kevin Auton’s regime comes with a laundry list of accomplishments, with four months of competition ahead.
Corum was a mainstay in the upper-echelon of Region 9 boy’s golf from 2017-2020 which included 2019’s Region 9 Player of the Year title. In addition, Corum was a qualifier for the KHSAA State Golf Championships four times. 2020’s performance brought a 2nd Team All-State selection for Corum who notched a top 15 finish at the KHSAA State Championships. CJ Corum is also Club Champion of his home course Big Hickory in Manchester.
The Clay County product has built on his already storied career with recent performances in his senior year, including an individual medalist at the Raider Invitational in August. Corum claimed the individual title after clubbing a 68 (-4) at Shady Hallow Golf Course, aiding his team to a runner-up finish. Corum was active in the PGA Junior Championship over the summer as well, carding a top 40 finish in the field of 78 at Gibson Bay. The senior’s career is riddled with scores in the 60s and more than a few top tournament finishes across the Commonwealth
Golf aside, Corum has excelled in the classroom as well carrying a 4.2 GPA throughout his time at Clay County
