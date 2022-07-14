Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on July 13, 2022 at approximately 6:00 Am Clay County Sheriff Deputy Dewey Grubb arrested Jack Couch, 37 of Lily. The arrest occurred on Statue Road when Deputy Grubb went to serve an arrest warrant on the above mentioned subject. Deputy Grubb located the subject at a residence and was placed under arrest without incident.
Jack Couch, 37 was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
