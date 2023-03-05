At least one city council member will not be accepting the newly passed salary for members.
Josh Jackson was the only council member that voted no during the second reading giving council members $150 and said he would exercise the opt out option on receiving salary.
“I’d rather the city use what they would pay me to help our citizens or employees in the future,” Jackson said to The Enterprise.
The vote was held Thursday evening during a special called meeting by the council.
Mayor Steve Collins has been open with his opposition to paying the council.
“I’m doing everything I can to save the city as much money as possible,” Collins said. “I’ve been here for two months and we’ve reduced the water bill debt by nearly $150,000. We need to clean some things up before we start adding to our budget.”
The salary for council members will go into effect beginning May 1st.
