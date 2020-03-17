To comport with the order of the Office of the Governor, the Clay County Attorney's Office will be closed to the public effective immediately except in the case of an emergency. For child support matters, please contact us at (606) 598-8415 as we will continue to assist you to the fullest extent possible by mail, fax, email, videoconferencing, any internet-based methods, or by telephone. Child Support cannot at this time assist you in-person, so please call. For County Attorney matters, please contact us at (606) 598-5110, and we will assist you in the same manner. However, if your matter constitutes an emergency, we will assist you in-person if necessary. Of course, these arrangements could change anytime as additional guidance from the Governor comes down and the circumstances of the Coronavirus evolve. Above all, please know and be assured that our office if fully committed to serving our community and supporting our local, state, and federal government during these challenging times. May God bless you and your family during this time.
