The Clay County Clerk’s office will remain closed to the public through at least July 1st, according to county clerk Mike Baker.
This comes as a result on the increase in cases of the coronavirus, Baker said on his social media account.
“My staff and I are in the office daily,” he said. “We ask that you please utilize the services of our drop box, located on the front of the building. We can also renew vehicle registration by mail or you may call the office at (606) 598-2544 to renew with a debit or credit card for payment. We can also provide other services by phone as well.”
Starting today (Tuesday, June 16) no one will be permitted to stand in front of the building while your transaction is being processed. The decision to do this is for your protection and safety, as well as the safety of those who work in the building.
