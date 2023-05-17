Voter turnout was low across the state in Tuesday’s primary election and Clay County was no exception.
According to Clay County Clerk Beverly Craft, 1,960 ballots were cast through early voting, absentee, mail, and in-person voting for a 14% turnout.
That’s a far cry from the registered voter total of 14,226, with 11,992 as Republicans and 1,737 as Democrats.
In the Governor’s race for the Republican nomination, Daniel Cameron won the county with 971 votes with Kelly Craft at 333 and Ryan Quarles at 322.
Michael Adams tallied 1,032 votes for Secretary of State and Allison Ball garnered 1,208 for State Auditor.
Mark Metcalf got 1,062 votes for state treasurer and Jonathan Shell outdistanced Richard Heath 937 to 727.
