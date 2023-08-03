A Louisville couple was sentenced yesterday to 8 months in federal prison for preparing false tax returns.
U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky and Special Agent in Charge Bryant Jackson of the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation, Cincinnati Field Office made the announcement.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Krlos Hidalgo, 40, and Esther Baldeon, 41, added false dependents to their clients’ tax returns, which enabled the clients to receive additional child tax credits to which they were not entitled. Hidalgo and Baldeon were each sentenced to 8 months in prison, followed by 1 year of supervised release for preparing false tax returns. There is no parole in the federal system.
Hidalgo and Baldeon also agreed to surrender, to the IRS, $127,015 in currency seized during the investigation.
The IRS Criminal Investigation investigated the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda E. Gregory prosecuted the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.