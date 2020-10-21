As a precautionary measure due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the county, the courthouse will be closed for Thursday and Friday to the public.
The Clay Circuit Clerks Office will be available at 606-598-3663 for any questions or emergencies.
As a precautionary measure due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the county, the courthouse will be closed for Thursday and Friday to the public.
The Clay Circuit Clerks Office will be available at 606-598-3663 for any questions or emergencies.
We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.