For nearly five years Kimberly Dearner has waited for justice in the murder of her son Trevor Dykes. Today, (April 8th) was supposed to be the beginning of the trial of two people accused of plotting her son’s death, but it has been postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trevor Dykes was gunned down leaving his Goose Rock home on July 27, 2015.
The trigger man in Dykes murder, Roscoe Henson, pled guilty last year to murder with aggravated circumstance. In exchange for his guilty plea, Henson avoids trial and a possible death penalty. The Commonwealth Attorney’s office has recommended a life sentence without the possibility of parole for 25 years.
Thomas Miracle, 35, and Ashley Lawson, 23, both face charges of complicity to commit murder. Lawson is the ex-wife of Dykes and Miracle was her boyfriend at the time of the murder. Lawson and Dykes share a child.
The two were indicted for aiding Henson in the murder of Dykes. The indictment says Lawson provided the vehicle that delivered Henson to the arranged location where he shot and killed Dykes for financial gain.
Miracle is lodged in the Clay County Detention Center and Lawson is on home incarceration. Henson is lodged in the Jackson County Detention Center.
Dearner says she’s waited a long-time for justice and she’s not giving up.
“I feel no one should have to wait close to five years to see any form of justice served,” she said. “This is frustrating, but I know it can’t be helped due to the coronavirus. My prayers are with the families dealing with this pandemic.”
Dearner says once the pandemic is over, she will be in the courtroom for the entire trial.
“Like any mother, I want justice for my son’s death,” she said.
