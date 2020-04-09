After a historic final four run last season, the defending 13th region champions may not get to defend their title at all. COVID-19 sent shockwaves throughout the sports community and has shut down nearly everything in our lives.
Coach Jamie Gilbert knows it’s bigger than softball and is dealing with it the best he can. “This is unchartered waters for all of us,” said Gilbert. “It is a reality check in the fact of how we just take things for granted. From that standpoint, we have all had a life lesson I guess. Something like this virus has disrupted the entire world. I can guarantee you a month ago no one assumed something like this would happen, but we just have to take it in stride and do our part.”
Gilbert was ecstatic for the upcoming season, as were the Lady Tigers. “The hope of a new season of competition came to a sudden halt, but hopefully it isn’t the end of the season before it begins,” said Gilbert. “I feel so bad for the team, especially my four seniors because this could be it for them. The unknown is what’s so bad. We’re left to wonder if we’re playing a modified season or is it just over before it starts.”
Many pundits have the Lady Tigers down this season, as they simply lost an astounding amount of talent. Coach Gilbert believes this group can mold into a fine squad, however. “I can tell you, at times we look pretty good,” said Gilbert. The biggest thing this group needs more than anything is the very thing we are not getting and that’s playing experience. I feel we will be a very solid team. We return Chandler Rice, Tori North, Avery “Smooth” Fox, and Kylee Morris.”
Coach Gilbert had nothing but good things to say about his seniors, as they’re great ballplayers and even better kids. “Chandler has put her time in and waited for her opportunity to be a starter at third base,” said Gilbert. “She is now and always been a model team player and a great role model for her teammates as well as the youth players coming up. She is such a pleasure to coach and is a young lady you would want your own children to emulate.”
“Avery is our second baseman this season,” said Gilbert. “She has had limited playing time in the past but contributed to our past success. Her athleticism jumps out at you. When she was a freshman I saw her in PE class and talked to her about playing. She came out and has worked hard ever since. From a mechanics standpoint she pretty much started from scratch. My admiration of her improvement is unbelievable.”
“Tori North is our catcher again this year,” said Gilbert. “She had a really good year last season and I’m looking for her to have a repeat performance this season. Tori made some huge plays for the team last year both defensively and offensively. I think Tori will have an outstanding year.”
“Kylee Morris is back for her senior year,” said Gilbert. “I’m so glad Kylee is playing this year and will be our pitcher. Not only being a very good pitcher Kylee is a beast with her bat. I think she hits the ball as hard as anyone I’ve seen.”
Coach Gilbert also acknowledged how his seniors are excellent student-athletes. “All of the Tiger Softball seniors are 1st team all-state in academics,” said Gilbert. “I’m so very proud to coach these wonderful young ladies and I know their parents are so proud of them.”
