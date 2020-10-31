The Coronavirus is spreading at a rapid pace at the Clay County Detention Center, according to Jailer Linda Smallwood. She says nine staff and 69 inmates are now positive. The following is a statement from Smallwood.
"I promised a update on Covid-19 at the Detention Center. We have finally got test results back( we do have 10 pending test. I have kept Covid-19 out of jail for seven months and sincerely regret that we now have 69 positive inmates and 9 employees positive. I am working with department of corrections, health department and local officials, we are doing everything possible in this environment to keep inmates as separated and safe as possible. I will report that most inmates have no symptoms, a few has mild symptoms. They are being monitored closely. Please pray for the inmates and staff. Pray for me for godly guidance in this position. Once again please do not call jail, I will update you if need be."
