Cumberland Valley District Health Department reports no new cases of COVID-19 for Jackson County, Clay County and Rockcastle County today. In Jackson County, total confirmed cases remain at 56, with 4 deaths reported, and 11 recovered. In Rockcastle County, total confirmed cases remain at 12, with no deaths reported and 9 recovered.
Clay County continues to report no confirmed cases.
Health care providers in the counties are working on plans to expand testing availability, and they expect to have more information to share about that very soon.
Case totals by county are updated on the Cumberland Valley District Health Department website: www.cvdhealthdept.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.