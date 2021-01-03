Distribution of COVID-19 vaccines began Wednesday at AdventHealth Manchester for frontline health care workers.
“This is a significant turning point in the fight against this pandemic,” said Teresa Cole, APRN at AdventHealth Manchester Primary Care Clinic, and one of the first to receive the vaccine at our facility. “The fight against COVID-19 has been long and hard, but if everyone gets a vaccine when they are able, we will begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”
“Our team members have been working tirelessly to help keep our community safe and are excited to add an additional layer of protection to our frontline team members,” said Karen Bell, Chief Nursing Officer of AdventHealth Manchester.
Vaccines are not available to the general public at this time because of limited supply. However, some predict that it will be more readily available in the spring of 2021.
“We want to encourage everyone to continue good habits of frequent hand washing, wearing masks, and socially distancing. We can’t let our guard down, especially now,” Bell said.
