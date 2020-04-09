Fishing and Hunting Remain Open:
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources encourages your outdoor recreational pursuits, but they should be done in a manner consistent with social distancing guidelines and in compliance with any orders from federal, state and local government. For the latest information on the novel coronavirus in Kentucky, please visit kycovid19.ky.gov.
Open-air sites, such as public lands and streams and wildlife management areas remain open. Kentucky hunting and fishing license requirements, seasons and bag/creel limits remain unchanged with one exception. Please see the “Hunting” section on this page for important information about non-resident spring turkey permits.
Non-resident hunters, anglers and boaters, please be aware that Executive Order No. 2020-266 limits unnecessary travel to Kentucky. The order requires all non-residents who are traveling to Kentucky and staying to self-quarantine immediately for 14 days upon arrival. Non-residents should also be prepared to follow their state’s travel guidelines.
State Offices Closed to In-Person Contact but Still Available to Help:
All Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources offices are closed to in-person contact with the public to minimize health risks. Please utilize this website to gather information. We also have Fish and Wildlife Information Specialists available to answer your questions. You may contact them at 800-858-1549, or via email at info.center@ky.gov. They are available via phone Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 4:30 PM (Eastern).
COVID-19 Related Closings, Cancellations, Postponements, and FAQ’s - Updated April 9, 2020
(We update this page daily. These are the properties and locations that we are aware of at this time, but KDFWR does not control access to all public bodies of water or public lands.)
Fishing
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife encourages anglers to be aware of COVID-19 related actions taken by the Governor, including restrictions on non-essential travel, and follow the latest guidelines issued by public health experts.
Other recommendations:
- Bank anglers, stay at least one fishing pole’s length from those around you. Take advantage of the outdoor space and practice social distancing. Find areas to fish away from places that others may naturally want to congregate, such as fishing piers.
- Boat anglers who will be fishing with someone who does not live in their household should drive in separate vehicles to their destination. Allow for enough room on the boat to maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet.
- At boat ramps, please take more time than usual to space out if you have to wait to load your boat. Stay off the ramp if others are loading or unloading so that you do not crowd them and wait until the courtesy dock is clear of others. When you do load, avoid touching areas such as hand rails on the courtesy dock unless absolutely necessary.
Updated Closures:
- Bloomfield Park Lake – This FINS lake is still open, but the park is closed. You may park at the gate and walk in.
- Logan Hubble Park Lake – This FINS lake is still open, but the park is closed. You may park at the gate and walk in.
- Kess Creek Park Lake – This FINS lake is closed due to the park being closed.
- Mike Miller Park Lake – This FINS lake is closed due to the park being closed.
- Three Springs Lake – This FINS lake is closed due to the park being closed.
- Stoney Cove Ramp on Cave Run Lake – This ramp is on Army Corps of Engineers property and the surrounding facilities have closed.
- Anderson County Park Lake – This FINS lake is closed due to the closure of the Anderson County Community Park.
- The two department-owned fish hatcheries are closed to the public. This includes Minor Clark Fish Hatchery in Morehead and Peter W. Pfeiffer Fish Hatchery in Frankfort.
All fishing tournaments in Kentucky are suspended until further notice because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The department intends to keep boat ramps open for public use and avoid a complete shutdown due to overcrowding. Compliance with current guidance about mass gatherings and proper social distancing is essential. We encourage the public to continue to enjoy our waterways responsibly. Avoid crowds of any size and practice social distancing to fight the spread of the coronavirus.
Boat registrations have been extended for 90 days. Boats registrations will now expire July 31, 2020. Those who have recently purchased a new boat or have purchased a boat from a third party, will need to have their bill of sale on the boat showing the recent purchase. For more information on boating, visit our boating web page.
Due to staffing limitations, trout stocking will be limited. Any trout stockings that do occur will be posted after they occur. Catfish were stocked in March at Fishing in Neighborhoods lakes. April stockings of catfish at FINs lakes have been postponed and stockings will resume as soon as the circumstances allow.
Hunting
Non-Resident Spring Turkey Permit Sales Suspended
Effective immediately, standard nonresident spring turkey permits for 2020 will no longer be sold in order to conform to Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order and current CDC guidelines to minimize the spread of the COVID-19 Coronavirus. Only non-resident hunters who have already purchased 2020 spring turkey permits, and can comply with the Governor’s Executive Order No. 2020-266 should consider hunting in Kentucky during the spring season. The order requires all non-residents who travel to Kentucky to self-quarantine immediately for 14 days upon arrival.
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is suspending overnight camping on designated campgrounds on all department-owned wildlife management areas until further notice. This closure impacts the following WMA’s:
- Otter Creek Outdoor Recreation Area
- Yellowbank WMA
- Higginson-Henry WMA
- West Kentucky WMA
- Ballard WMA
- Boone Forestlands WMA
- Paul Van Booven WMA
- Asher Hunter Access Area
- Rolling Fork WMA
- Miller Welch Central Kentucky WMA
Dispersed camping is still available on Peabody and Clay Wildlife Management Areas as long as social distancing can be maintained.
Please reference the websites of the US Army Corp of Engineers, United State Forest Service, National Parks Service, and Kentucky State Parks for camping information on their properties.
Is the department considering opening up hunting seasons early, or changing bag or daily catch limits?
No. Kentucky’s hunting seasons and fishing regulations have not been expanded. These seasons and limits remain set by regulation for their regular time and length in order to conserve our fish and wildlife populations for the present and future, and to provide maximum sustainable recreation opportunities for the public. Please reference page 8 of our spring hunting guide for information regarding the spring turkey season.
Are we waiving license and permit fees?
No. Hunting and fishing licenses and permits are required to fish and hunt as always. The new license year started March 1. Licenses and permits can be purchased online at fw.ky.gov, in many retail stores, or by phone at 877-598-2401.
Is the department closing any of its wildlife management areas?
No. All department-owned and managed wildlife or hunter access areas remain open. You can find maps and other access information online at fw.ky.gov.
However, the department is canceling organized events of 10 people or more on the areas. Also, until further notice, offices are closed to in-person services with limited exceptions.
Will coronavirus affect wildlife populations?
Department biologists do not believe there will be an impact on our wildlife populations.
Please also note that the department recognizes state-approved Hunter Education certifications from all other states, regardless of their course format.
Is the department waiving the requirements for hunter education because of canceled classes?
No. If you are required to have a hunter education card to hunt in Kentucky, you will still be required to do so. The department has a one-year Hunter Education exemption permit available for those who can’t obtain their Hunter Education card in time for a hunting season; this permit allows people of any age to hunt with an adult mentor who has completed Hunter Education or was born before 1975. To obtain this permit, start by clicking here.
Conservation Camps
We are currently monitoring the spread of COVID-19 and how it may affect our conservation camps. Expect a final decision about the status of the camps by mid-April. If camps are canceled, parents and guardians will be notified by email and a full refund will be issued. Anyone who has already enrolled a child for camp and does not feel comfortable sending that child to camp can obtain a full refund.
Salato Wildlife Education Center
Effective March 18, the Salato Wildlife Education Center visitor center (including restrooms, water fountains, and all indoor wildlife exhibits) is closed until further notice.
Visitors may still access the outdoor exhibit trail via a designated entry point. This allows visitors to view our bear, bobcats, deer, and other wildlife.
Admission will be free during this time, and hours will remain the same (9am to 5pm Tuesday through Friday, 10am to 5pm Saturdays). The fishing lakes, picnic areas, and hiking trails on campus will also remain open for use. Restrooms are available near the shelters in front of the visitor center as well as near the parking lot next to the lower lake.
Visitors should continue to practice CDC guidelines when visiting areas where other people are present such as on trails, overlooking exhibits, and on the banks of the lake.
Law Enforcement
Conservation officers continue to perform their duties in the field. In their everyday role, they ensure compliance with hunting and fishing laws and ensure that the state’s waterways are a safe place for all to enjoy by utilizing a two-pronged approach consisting of education and enforcement.
Our officers are taking some extra precautions due to the coronavirus. Each has been provided hand sanitizer, gloves and an N95 mask. If a conservation officer is checking a hunting or fishing license, the public can help by kindly holding it up and making it as visible as possible from a safe distance. Even in the outdoors, it’s important to practice good social distancing.
NOTE: Guidance that is being provided by public health experts to maximize public safety and minimize the spread of the coronavirus is subject to change weekly or even daily. We may have to make further changes.
Please continue to monitor this page for updates. We’ll also keep you informed by posting updates to our Facebook page (@kdfwr) and on Twitter (@kyfishwildlife).
We encourage everyone to get out and enjoy the outdoors. Go fishing, hunting or wildlife watching. You can purchase hunting and fishing licenses and permits online. Register your boat through your local county clerk’s office and get out on the water. Take your family outdoors for a hike, to go fishing, or to go turkey hunting. Kentucky offers almost endless outdoor opportunities. Let’s get out and enjoy them today, and safely.
