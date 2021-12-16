Late Sunday night a tone dropped from 911 dispatch paging out the Big Creek Fire Department to a one-vehicle accident. For the first time in nearly 40 years their leader would not be at the scene.
The Big Creek Community and Clay County suffered a tremendous loss Sunday as longtime Big Creek Fire Department Chief Elmer Sparks, Jr., died due to COVID, according to family members.
“Junior” as he was commonly known by, had been chief of the volunteer fire department since the early 1980s and was staple in all community events.
“Junior gave basically his whole life to the Big Creek community and also the surrounding communities,” said Clifford Berry, Chief of Red Bird Fire Department. He was always there, any time of the day or night. There weren’t any community activities that he and the department wasn’t involved in. They always showed up when we needed help at Red Bird, and I know it was the same for other departments. The people out in the community probably don’t understand how much he cared for this area and cared about them. He will be greatly missed by everyone.”
Sparks, along with dedicated fire department members, kept the community with one of the best equipped departments in the area while working on a small budget. During an interview in the 1900s, Sparks told the Enterprise how they did it.
“No. 1 we work extremely hard,” he said. “We do fundraisers throughout the year and have tremendous support from our community.”
When asked how he kept the little fire department equipped with nice trucks he let the newspaper in on a secret.
“We find damaged fire trucks and repair them,” he said. “We’ve went all over parts of the United States buying wrecked and damaged trucks and rebuilding them. We can’t afford to buy these trucks brand-new.”
By doing this, Big Creek had been known as one of the best equipped fire departments in the area for many years.
Jason Nolan, chief of the Manchester Fire Department and Charles “Dobber” Weaver, chief of the Lockard’s Creek Fire Department, have worked alongside of Sparks for many years.
“He was a great asset to the Big Creek community and the fire department,” Nolan said. “It’s a sad time for the fire services. Our heart goes out to the department and families.”
Weaver says Sparks was an asset to all departments.
“Lockard’s Creek Fire Department expresses their condolences to the family, friends and fellow firefighters of such a dedicated servant to this community,” he said. “He was always ready to help other fire departments in the area when needed. Chief Sparks was a big asset to the brotherhood of the fire services, and he will be greatly missed.”
