The eighth COVID-19 related death was reported today for Clay County and it claimed the life of a former educator.
Lynda Roberts, former principal at Hacker Elementary, passed away this morning at the Pikeville Medical Center. She was 74.
The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reports 13 confirmed cases in the community and 11 confirmed at the Clay County Detention Center (all inmates) for a total of 24 cases Saturday through Monday.
