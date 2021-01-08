COVID has claimed two more victims in Clay County, the Cumberland Valley District Health Department announced today.

The individuals were a 68-year-old female and a 77-year-old female.  The 77-year-old was a resident of Landmark of Laurel Creek.  19 people have now died in the county due to COVID-19.

20 cases of COVID have been confirmed today in the county with 22 cases at the Manchester FCI (all inmates) for a total of 42 cases.

Clay has 616 active cases through today.

We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you