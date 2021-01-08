COVID has claimed two more victims in Clay County, the Cumberland Valley District Health Department announced today.
The individuals were a 68-year-old female and a 77-year-old female. The 77-year-old was a resident of Landmark of Laurel Creek. 19 people have now died in the county due to COVID-19.
20 cases of COVID have been confirmed today in the county with 22 cases at the Manchester FCI (all inmates) for a total of 42 cases.
Clay has 616 active cases through today.
