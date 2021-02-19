Hello Friends! I hope each of you are doing well and had an amazing week.
Myself I’m stuck at home again with the second time being quarantined for Covid.
This time I tested positive and symptoms were pretty mild. I lost taste and smell, had a light cough, a few, aches and chills but they have all subsided after about 4 days. It kinda put me in mind of a bad hangover honestly. So not that bad.
Living in a small town things get escalated so quickly. Although I appreciate all the calls and messages from the bottom of my heart. I wasn’t dying.
I had so many people call and say oh god are you ok heard you were bad sick. Just because you test positive for Covid doesn’t mean your bad sick.
My girlfriend has had Covid twice and barley showed a symptom. Some people test positive and get extremely sick or even die. Covid is a very strange sickness and effects us all differently. All the messages and calls just had me thinking about the old saying.
Everyone dies famous in a small town. There’s a lot of truth to that. Small town life can be hard especially for very progressive people. Every other place on television you see is so cosmopolitan and exciting.
A small towns local economy seems to always be receding. The worlds media ignores your town, it makes you feel unconnected to the world, like your totally being ignored. Well guess what the media is mostly fake, you don’t need all the attention, and small town life suites so many of us better than the big city. We get down at times because we always want more.
Sometimes having more is not always the best thing. Honestly most of everything we need is right at our fingertips. Love is the most important thing. Help spread some love in your town today! Much love Manchester!!
