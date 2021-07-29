Jailer Linda Smallwood released the following statement in regards to the COVID outbreak at the Clay County Detention Center:
"Clay County Detention Center reports a outbreak of covid .We have 9 employees and 67 inmates who are positive with covid.
With rising concerns about a new variant across the country, we are taking ever precautions regardless of what strain is inside the jail.
However, Despite taking all precautions, the virus has spread like wildfire. It is impossible to social distance in a jail. It is not certain how the virus got inside the facility. We have been following all CDC guidelines since the beginning of the pandemic. We are certainly taking all the precautions, we are quarantining individuals as they come into the detention facility. We have mask requirements that are still in place and taking all sanitation precautions. Every inmate has a mask. Most of the inmates are having little or no symptom's, we are providing them meds to make them comfortable. It is interesting to know that 113 inmates have received the vaccine and 26 of those inmates are positive. Please do not call the jail, we are understaffed and doing the best we can. We do desire your prayers that this virus will leave quickly. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated to help reduce the spread of this virus."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.