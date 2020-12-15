After nine months of battling COVID-19, it finally struck Landmark of Laurel Creek over the past few days, according to the Cumberland Valley District Health Department.
The retirement home has taken every extra precaution since the start of COVID-19 to keep the virus out of their facility, a remarkable task considering other facilities like theirs has lost numerous residents to the virus.
On Monday, the CVDHD reported 10 cases at the facility with two hospitalized.
“Our nurses are working closely with Laurel Creek and additional community partners to care for those currently infected and to reduce the transmission within the facility,” Christie Green, Director of Public Health for the CVDHD said.
More cases were also reported at the Clay Detention Center as four inmates tested positive.
In total, 18 cases were confirmed within the community on Monday for a total of 29 cases from Saturday through Monday.
