Clay County is one of the top in the state with COVID-19 cases per capita, according to the Kentucky Department of Public Health Dashboard.
The county is at 43% on the current incidence rate with average daily cases per 100,000 based on the previous seven days.
The outbreak has forced the school system to return to virtual learning only.
Over the last seven days, Clay has reported 48 positive COVID-19 cases. In eight days, 60 cases have been reported.
As of Tuesday, 89 active cases were reported by the Cumberland Valley Health Department.
Since COVID-19 tracking began, the county has 408 total cases.
The number could continue to rise as 100 people are listed as probable for the virus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.