Positive cases of COVID are in a steady decline in Clay County, according to the Cumberland Valley District Health Department.

Four deaths have been reported in the county over the last 14 days.  They are: a 75-year-old male, 76-year-old male, 78-year-old male and an 88-year-old male, according to the department.

From March 5th through March 11th, 41 cases were reported.  That number dropped dramatically over the last seven days (March 12-March 18th) with only 17 cases being reported.

 Clay’s incidence rate is now at 12.92.

