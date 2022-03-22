Positive cases of COVID are in a steady decline in Clay County, according to the Cumberland Valley District Health Department.
Four deaths have been reported in the county over the last 14 days. They are: a 75-year-old male, 76-year-old male, 78-year-old male and an 88-year-old male, according to the department.
From March 5th through March 11th, 41 cases were reported. That number dropped dramatically over the last seven days (March 12-March 18th) with only 17 cases being reported.
Clay’s incidence rate is now at 12.92.
