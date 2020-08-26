Clay County was listed as a “red zone” county for COVID-19 today by Governor Andy Beshear but the designation is very misleading.
The red zone designation is for counties with a 10% or more positivity rate.
What wasn’t said in today’s press conference by the Governor is the number of cases reported from the Manchester Federal Corrections Institute.
FCI reports 79 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 and 10 staff members for a total of 89 cases associated with the facility. The institute currently has 30 active inmate cases one active staff case. 49 inmates are listed as recovered with nine staff as recovered.
According to the Cumberland Valley District Health Department, Clay has reported zero cases five of the last nine days with a total of six overall cases in that span. On August 14, 26 cases were reported with 23 of those at FCI. The large number of cases reported periodically by FCI is driving the positivity rate up for Clay County.
Overall 214 cases have been reported in the county with 182 recovered.
