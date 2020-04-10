Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all coaches in the sporting world are left scratching their heads, wondering when their respective sport will resume play. Tiger football coach Mike Sizemore has built momentum and breathed new life into the football program since his arrival. Now, he faces the task of figuring out how to prepare a team after what will surely be months of little to no activity.
“We are living through a very unique period in time right now, and it has forced us to alter our entire lifestyle,” said Sizemore. “This includes our football offseason program as well. We’ve had a tremendous offseason up until this point, and our kids have worked extremely hard to continue the upward momentum of our football program.”
Sizemore believes this has been the best offseason to date since he arrived back home in Manchester. His squad finished 7-4 last season, falling in the playoffs to a very talented Harlan County Black Bear team. “I thought we were having our best offseason so far since I’ve been here in terms of the amount of kids that we have in the weight room,” said Sizemore. “They’ve bought in and put in the work that it takes to continue the success that we have had recently.”
The possibility of football being delayed or even cancelled looms in Sizemore’s mind, along with other coaches on a global scale. “I am hoping that we don’t have to ride this out that long, but at the same time, I could see that as being a realistic possibility as well especially if things don’t start trending upward by the summer months,” said Sizemore. “Our guys currently have a workout program built that they can follow at home that includes a lot of agility and body weight type of exercises but in our sport you really miss that time in the weight room and that is one of the most important factors in having consistent success on the football field. While we are living through an unprecedented situation for us at this point in time, we also have more ways to communicate and keep our kids focused and improving so that is a huge benefit in that regard.”
Spring football would’ve been in full swing had the COVID-19 pandemic not arose, and pads would be popping nationwide. “We were scheduled to start our spring practice window Monday,” said Sizemore. “For us, that would have been a time when we could have been trying to see who would fill some of the spots that we lost to graduation last season.” The Tigers will have a quarterback battle between presumably Adam Collins, a junior who backed up Ethan Hacker last season, and incoming freshman Tate Rice.
The sports world is also spreading encouragement for seniors who had their season canceled due to the pandemic, and Sizemore wanted to extend his thoughts to those who are affected. “I really hate this for our senior athletes that were getting ready to head into their last season of a high school sport in the spring,” said Sizemore. “This is supposed to be a very exciting time in their life, as they should have been getting ready for events like prom, graduation, senior trip etc. as well as finishing out their high school athletic career. It’s hard to not feel for those kids out there that are having these experiences taken from them. We all find out sooner or later in life that there are some things that will be bigger than any of us as individuals and there will be changes to our plans that come about that we have no control over and we must be able to continue to fight through adversity and control the things that we can control on a day to day basis to finish the school year on the best note that we can even in these circumstances that we are in.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.