As of 4:30 PM on November 9th, there are 8 confirmed, 3 probable, and 39 recovered COVID-19 cases in the community of Clay County.
In Clay County Detention Center, there are 53 confirmed COVID-19 cases (51 inmates, 2 staff).
In total, there are 61 confirmed, 3 probable, 39 recovered COVID-19 cases in Clay County.
There are 8 confirmed, 4 probable, and 29 recovered COVID-19 cases in Jackson County.
There are 11 confirmed and 7 probable COVID-19 cases in the community of Rockcastle County.
With this rapid surge in COVID-19 cases, please ensure that you are taking the proper precautions to protect our community, such as washing your hands often, wearing your mask in public, and limiting large gatherings.
