One death and seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 has been reported in the county since Monday and many say some that are diagnosed aren’t taking precautionary steps with the virus.
The death occurred Monday afternoon with an elderly man that was a positive COVID case.
The deceased has been identified as commonly known Lockard’s Creek resident “Hump” Henson, age 71. We originally said we did not know if Mr. Henson had underlying health conditions prior to being diagnosed with COVID-19. Family members have now confirmed that he did have various underlying health issues. It marked the second death in the county due to the virus with one probable death, as reported by the Cumberland Valley District Health Department.
The recent outbreak of cases has many residents worried the county is now a “hot spot” for the spread of the disease.
Health officials could not confirm their worry but continued to encourage all citizens to be safe and take precautionary measures.
Since last week, 12 new cases of COVID have been reported in the county. Of the confirmed cases, several are associated with the Solid Rock Church in Burning Springs, which was where Henson also attended.
Cumberland Valley District Health Department officials have contacted many of the individuals who attended the church, but the health department encourages anyone who attended services at Solid Rock Church between May 28thand June 3rd to call the Clay County Health Department if they have not already.
The Enterprise has been sent several messages via social media saying confirmed cases of COVID-19 patients affiliated with the church are out in public daily.
One of the messages claimed to have seen a confirmed case in a local store with no mask on.
“These people are posting on their Facebook they have the virus, yet they’re out in the public daily at stores,” said one message.
Attempts to verify the allegations are ongoing.
On Friday, a case was confirmed associated with the Big Hickory Golf Course. That person is now self-quarantining and the course will be closed until June 24th for cleaning and disinfecting.
Health department nurses are working on contract tracing for the cases and speaking with all individuals identified as being at risk.
Four cases were reported last week from Dismas Charities at Muddy Gap. Those four cases are recovering and none of the those diagnosed have been hospitalized, according to Christie Green, Director of Public Health at the CVDHD.
Green urges all residents to practice social distancing measures and take precautions as the reopening of Kentucky is leading to more positive cases.
“I definitely think reopening is a piece of this,” Green said. “We in the small towns are not immune.”
Green says churches need to do more in practicing social distancing measures and take precautions.
“It really is crucial at this point for churches to engage in some due diligence when it comes to being careful,” she said.
Health experts say staying six feet away from people may not be enough in close, confined areas like churches where people are inside for services that usually last an hour.
Through Tuesday, Clay County has 19 reported cases; 13 active cases, five recovered; two deaths; and one probable death.
