A man trying to steal a garbage can became violent with a city employee and landed himself in jail.
City police chief Jeff Couch arrested Ricky Cox, 48, of Fall Rock, on a charge of terroristic threatening 3rd.
According to the warrant of arrest, city employee Jason Wolliver was driving the city’s garbage truck and saw Cox with what he thought was a garbage can belonging to the city.
Wolliver told Cox to take the garbage can back to the park. Cox then became violent and threatened to cause harm to Wolliver.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.