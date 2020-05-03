Coy Davidson

Coy Davidson, 83, of Oneida, KY, passed away Thursday, April 30th, at his home. 

Coy was born in Oneida, KY on April 21, 1937, a son of the late Sylvania (Wilson) and Luther Ruck Davidson. 

Coy is survived by his wife Louise (Parker) Davidson, his children: Michael Davidson and wife Violet of Oneida, Johnny Davidson of Oneida, William Davidson of London, Janie Davidson of Hamilton, OH, and Dianna Kaye Davidson of Oneida 

He is also survived by his brother and sister: Clinton Davidson and wife Nora of Hamilton, OH, and Helen K. Carr and husband Dan of Hamilton, OH; and by 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. 

In addition to his parents, Coy was preceded in death by his grandson, Dustin Davidson; great-grandson, Logan Davison; and his brothers: Stacy Davidson, Alden Davidson, and Conley Davidson. 

Private Graveside Services for the family will be held on Sunday, May 3rd at the Davidson Cemetery in Oneida, KY, with Kenny Woods and E.W. "Bear" Strickland officiating. 

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

