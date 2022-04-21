Coy Lee Grubb, 68, of London, KY, passed away Tuesday, April 19th, at his home.
Coy was born in Oneida, KY on July 8, 1953, a son of the late McKinnley and Louis Byrd Grubb.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Addie Mae Grubb.
Coy is survived by his son, Shane Grubb and wife Addie of London. The following grandchildren: Brittany and husband George Murray, Austin Grubb, Relesamae Grubb, Dylan Grubb; and great grandchildren: Luke Murray and Noah Murray. As well as his step-grandchildren: Keta, Chas, and Emily and husband Shawn; and step-great-grandchildren: Levi and Weston.
He is also survived by his brothers and sister: Phillip Grubb of Ohio, Ken Grubb of Manchester, Junior Grubb of Ohio, and Dora Napier, of Ohio;
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, April 22nd at Britton Funeral Home, with Ted Eversole and Paul Stewart officiating. Burial will follow at the Greenmount Cemetery in London, KY.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, April 21st at Britton Funeral Home.
