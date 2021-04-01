His patience has run out and he’s had enough. Solid Waste Coordinator Chris Reid says the crackdown on litter and illegal dumping is now underway.
Reid says to heed his warning-clean it up now, or face fines.
“Our county is littered with trash due to people throwing it out along the roadside from their cars as well as dumping their trash over our hillsides and into rivers and streams,” Reid said.
The crackdown starts with Reid and will end with Clay County Attorney Joe White who has also vowed to clean up the county.
Criminal littering is a class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail and or a $500 fine.
“We’ve all seen it: trash littering the sides of our roads; garbage floating down our steams and waterways, particularly after this recent flooding; and garbage carelessly being tossed from car windows. While groups like county work crews, the jail work crew, Stay in Clay, and Project Hope are doing their part to help clean up our beautiful county, more needs to be done. As your County Attorney, it’s my job to work with law enforcement and our county’s solid waste coordinator to make sure that criminal littering laws are enforced,” said the county attorney.
For example, last week the Clay Detention Center road crew picked up 10,780 pounds of garbage which equaled 579 bags on Ky. 66 in the Big Creek area.
“Please don’t litter,” said Jailer Linda Smallwood. “Be courteous to others and put your garbage in your car until you can dispose of it.”
To help curb the littering and dumping problem Reid says his department is taking drastic steps.
“Starting immediately cameras will be placed throughout the county and we will be patrolling in attempt to cut down on littering and dumping as well as looking for trash in yards and other property,” he said.
In addition to state law, Clay County has a garbage ordinance that makes criminal littering a violation punishable by a fine of not less than $25 nor more than $500; provided, that each day’s violation constitutes a separate offense, according to the county attorney.
Another step the solid waste coordinator is taking involves monitoring garbage haul receipts (receipts showing you haul your garbage to the transfer station).
“Any resident that is not using Woods or Parks Sanitation will have to provide a receipt they are disposing of their garbage properly,” Reid said. “Also, garbage is not to be stored up for long periods of time.”
Reid said his department would also be monitoring businesses and their parking lots for garbage.
“This is a serious situation,” he said about the garbage problems in our county. “Something has to be done as it’s gotten out of control. If you don’t clean it up, expect a ticket and to be in court.”
To help clean up the county a free dump day is scheduled for April 24th from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the B&J Transfer Station.
“We have a beautiful county to live in,” Reid said. “We should all desire to keep it that way.”
