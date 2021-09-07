A Clay County man has been named the new Community Development Coordinator for SOAR.
The following is a statement from SOAR on the announcement:
"When the strategic relationship between your community and SOAR began, we committed to laying the foundation for this important work; to getting it going and off the ground; and then, once it was self-sustaining, transitioning it to someone from the local community to lead and manage… someone who could be boots on the ground with a physical presence seven days per week.
Throughout the ensuing months, we witnessed the power of collaboration firsthand with community wins in job creation, broadband expansion, transformational employment, tourism, and oral health.
When we look at the results, we are confident the timing is right to officially pass the baton to a community leader who wakes up every morning hungry to keep pushing this ball forward.
That person is Randy Craft.
Effective Tuesday, September 7th, Randy will take on the role of Community Development Coordinator for Manchester and Clay County. This will be under the umbrella of a joint partnership with AdventHealth Manchester; Volunteers of America Mid-States; Senate President Robert Stivers; and SOAR along with close working relationships with local government officials and other partners.
Randy will:
● Take over the day-to-day operations of SOAR Manchester/Clay County.
● Assume the planning and leading of all SOAR Manchester/Clay County Working Groups.
● Plan, coordinate, and lead all monthly Stakeholder Meetings.
● Support stakeholders in exploring, vetting, and pursuing opportunities, such as grants, and contracts that build capacity; create jobs and opportunities; and enhance the quality of life available in Clay County.
SOAR is not going anywhere. You can still count on seeing us regularly at The Axis, Miracle Mountain, or any of the other community meeting locations we have come to love and enjoy.
Our role will be refocused around work supporting Randy and your community with larger projects, strategies, and opportunities as they surface.
In the coming weeks, we will work closely with Randy as he comes into this role to ensure that the pieces are in place to keep adding to the momentum we have.
Please join us in congratulating Randy on this new role."
