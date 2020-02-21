Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Tommy Houston along with K-9 Deputy Gary Mehler arrested Eddie D. Asher age 37 of Crawfish Rd., Manchester early Friday morning February 21, 2020 at approximately 2:43 AM. The arrest occurred on Hal Rogers Parkway, approximately 9 miles east of London after this subject was determined to be under the influence and found in possession of a set of digital scales with a white powdery substance upon it. In addition, this subject had an outstanding bench warrant. This individual was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia; public intoxication – controlled substances. In addition, this subject was charged on a Clay District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of public intoxication – controlled substances; two counts of possession of a controlled substance – third-degree; failure to appear in court. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.
