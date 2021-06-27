Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Brian France along with K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler and Deputy Brent France arrested two individuals on Thursday afternoon June 24, 2021 at approximately 2:43 PM. The arrest occurred on McWhorter Street in London following a traffic stop conducted on a white Chevrolet blazer. During the stop it was determined that the driver was operating on a DUI suspended license. The passenger in the vehicle was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine and a glass meth pipe. The two arrested individuals were identified as:
- driver- Jeffery D. Doan age 56 of Highway 1376, East Bernstadt charged with driving on DUI suspended license – first offense; failure of owner to maintain required insurance – first offense; improper display of registration plate.
- passenger-Constance V. Banet-Kinworthy age 53 of Crawfish Rd., Manchester charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia.
These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Laurel County Sheriff John Root stated that drug arrests will continue in Laurel County.
