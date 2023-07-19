A traffic safety checkpoint on Ky. 30 conducted by units from the London Police Department and the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office removed an intoxicated driver from the highway.
Eva C. Lightsey, 31, of Crawford Isom Road, Manchester, was arrested at 11:07 p.m. on July 5 by London Police K9 Ofc. Jonathan Jackson, assisted by Laurel Sheriff’s K9 Ofc. Brian France.
According to Ofc. Jackson’s report, officers came in contact with a vehicle driven by Lightsey at the traffic checkpoint. He noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Lightsey also had red, glossy eyes.
Dep. France located a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana in a small plastic baggie in the center console.
Lightsey failed several field sobriety tests and was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and no registration receipt.
Photo is courtesy of the Laurel County Correctional Center.
