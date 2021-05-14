Critt Smith, 76, of Big Creek, KY, passed away Wednesday, May 12th, at his home.
Critt was born in Sandhill, KY on January 21, 1945, a son of the late Polly (Sizemore) and Millard Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Ellen Henson Smith; and his three daughters: Brenda Napier of Big Creek, Donna Roark and husband Brian of Big Creek, and Angela Woods and husband Mark of Goose Rock.
Critt is also survived by his sister, Lena Collins of Big Creek; by his grandchildren: Kristen Smith, Christopher Mills, Breanna Mills, Kayla Woods, Matthew Napier, and Sammy Roark; his great-grandchildren: Emma Caldwell and Maisie Foutch; and by his life long friend, Troy Gray.
In addition to his parents, Critt was preceded in death by three sons-in-law: Tommy James Smith, Jimmy Mills, and Wayne Napier; and by his brother, Raleigh Smith.
Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 15th at Britton Funeral Home, with Troy Gray, Demus Couch, Ben Mosley, and Jerry Hollin officiating. Burial will follow in the Smith and Mills Cemetery on Red Bird.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Friday, May 14th at Britton Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.