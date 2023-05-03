As of Friday April 28th County Judge Executive Tommy Harmon appointed Joe Crockett to fill the vacant Coroner position. Joe has serviced as a Deputy Coroner since March of 2019, he brings not only his experience as a deputy to the office but Joe has also served as a chaplain with Advent Health Manchester for a number of years providing pastoral care to patients and their families.
On Monday May 1st Coroner Joe Crockett appointed Billy Aaron Smith as his Chief Deputy Coroner. Billy served as a former Chief Deputy Coroner for 4 years and not only brings his experience as a deputy to the office but also brings over 12 years of experience in Fire & EMS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.